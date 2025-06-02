Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $351.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $362.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.54.

MOH stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.30. 75,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.27. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

