Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.82. The stock had a trading volume of 448,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,116. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $15,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.4% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

