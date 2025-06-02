Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,205. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of 119.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.