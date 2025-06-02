Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.39 and its 200 day moving average is $399.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.