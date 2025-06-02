Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

AVGO opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.