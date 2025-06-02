Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 27.2%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENVB
Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $2.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -31.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.
