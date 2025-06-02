Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Declines By 27.2%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,807 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 88.21% of Enveric Biosciences worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $2.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -31.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

