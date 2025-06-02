DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.88, but opened at $34.09. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DraftKings shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 4,988,583 shares traded.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,065.60. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $67,704. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,285,011 shares of company stock worth $49,481,410. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.