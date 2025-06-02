Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Expands By 56.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 786,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 102,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.