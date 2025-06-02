Short Interest in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Drops By 27.8%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in ECB Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in ECB Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 115,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

ECB Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.56. ECB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

