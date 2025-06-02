Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 242,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ELBM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.55.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electra Battery Materials will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electra Battery Materials stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Electra Battery Materials worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Further Reading

