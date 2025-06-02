Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verona Pharma traded as high as $83.41 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 156569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNA. TD Cowen began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares in the company, valued at $129,107,040.48. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,165,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,335. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

