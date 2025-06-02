The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.39 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

