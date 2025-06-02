Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,309 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189,529.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

