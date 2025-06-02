Top Space Stocks To Follow Today – June 1st

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, and Amphenol are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—ranging from satellite design and manufacturing to launch services, in-orbit infrastructure and space tourism. By investing in space stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the commercial space sector’s rapid growth, driven by advances in reusable rockets, miniaturized satellites and private-sector partnerships. These equities can be more volatile than traditional industrial stocks, reflecting technological risks, regulatory hurdles and long development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,598,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,949,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,922,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.01. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.84. 9,141,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,651. The company has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $246.86.

Amphenol (APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

APH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 21,458,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,509. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $89.98.

