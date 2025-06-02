Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

AON Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AON stock opened at $372.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.09. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $278.60 and a 12-month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

