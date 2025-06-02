Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $157,804,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,729,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

NYSE KMI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

