Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,360 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,989,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,851 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 777,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 288,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.38 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.