Towerpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

