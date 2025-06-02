Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

