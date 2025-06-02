yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.13 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,239.09 or 0.05046950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $177.15 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,852.08 or 1.00043445 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,813 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
