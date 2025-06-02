Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0035 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $26.69 million and $3.44 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,153,042,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,685,547,810 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is swe.at. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

