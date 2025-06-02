LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after buying an additional 11,569,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

