Frax (FRAX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $314.74 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $314.74 million and approximately $897,520.04 worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,852.08 or 1.00043445 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,901,093 tokens. Frax’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.com.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

