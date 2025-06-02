American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

