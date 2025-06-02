Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5%

American Tower stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

