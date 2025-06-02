Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.73 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

