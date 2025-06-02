Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

TARS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $42.59. 43,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

