Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.