Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABEO. Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 137,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,509. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,439.16. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,435 shares in the company, valued at $525,030.80. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $177,700. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

