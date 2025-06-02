Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.