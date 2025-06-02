The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

