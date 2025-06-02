Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

