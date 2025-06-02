Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $136.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

