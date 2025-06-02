XXEC Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XXEC Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,731 shares of company stock worth $7,894,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1%

QCOM stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.