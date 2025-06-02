Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

