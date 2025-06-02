West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $666,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

