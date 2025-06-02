Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 187,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 843,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 282,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.4%

IEFA opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

