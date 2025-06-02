Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Analog Devices by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ADI opened at $212.99 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

