Roxbury Financial LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

