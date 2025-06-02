iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

