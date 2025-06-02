Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 81.8% in May

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 830,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.5%

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 139,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,402,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

