Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of HESAY traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.45. 33,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,620. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $303.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HESAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

