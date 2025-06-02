Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rises By 77.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 156,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.