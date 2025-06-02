Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rises By 77.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 156,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.59.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
