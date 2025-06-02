Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 562672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $732.42 million, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,722. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 338,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 833,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 738,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.