BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Up 80.2% in May

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.