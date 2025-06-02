BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Up 80.2% in May

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

