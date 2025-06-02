Divergent Planning LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $516.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.