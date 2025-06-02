Rhumbline Advisers Sells 135,485 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $176,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,225 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 889,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 975,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 236,705 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

