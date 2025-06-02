Financial Analysis: The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) versus Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dividends

The Gabelli Equity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 4,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Gabelli Equity Trust has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -10.48% 18.58% 9.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and Oxford Square Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Equity Trust $203.01 million 8.69 N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $3.46 million 48.07 $17.24 million $0.01 233.00

Oxford Square Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. was formed on August 21, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

