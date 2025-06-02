Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – June 1st

Tesla, CarMax, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, and Enphase Energy are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles or the critical components that power them—such as batteries, electric drivetrains, and charging infrastructure. Investors buy and sell these stocks based on expectations of growth in the global shift from internal-combustion engines to cleaner, battery-powered transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.09. 122,996,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,157,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.97. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

CarMax stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 13,812,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,575. CarMax has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 40,055,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,299,420. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Lucid Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 258,670,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,835,953. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 9,512,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,014. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.80. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

