Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 879.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,059.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,262 shares of company stock valued at $106,599,765 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

